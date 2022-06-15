UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearings Into Quarterly Adjustment Of DISCOs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 12:10 PM

NEPRA concludes hearings into quarterly adjustment of DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearings into quarterly adjustment for the third quarter of WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) and reserved its judgment.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi while member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsoos Anwar Khan was also present.

The Authority will announce its judgment after reviewing the statistic in detail.

The DISCOs have sought Rs10.546 adjustment under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company sought over Rs 2.7 billion, Multan Electric Supply Company Rs 1.80 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company Rs 2.7 billion, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company Rs 1.97 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Rs 1.91 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company 4.34 billion under the said mechanism.

The regulator observed the DISCOs have not provided complete statistics.

The regulator was told that the total recoveries of DISCOs fluctuated between 80-85 per cent and the remaining un-recover amount was being parked at circular debt.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa WAPDA Nepra Company Hyderabad Gujranwala Billion Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

13 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

16 minutes ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

57 minutes ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

1 hour ago
 US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.