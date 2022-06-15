NEPRA concludes hearings into quarterly adjustment of DISCOs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearings into quarterly adjustment for the third quarter of WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) and reserved its judgment.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi while member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsoos Anwar Khan was also present.

The Authority will announce its judgment after reviewing the statistic in detail.

The DISCOs have sought Rs10.546 adjustment under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company sought over Rs 2.7 billion, Multan Electric Supply Company Rs 1.80 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company Rs 2.7 billion, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company Rs 1.97 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Rs 1.91 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company 4.34 billion under the said mechanism.

The regulator observed the DISCOs have not provided complete statistics.

The regulator was told that the total recoveries of DISCOs fluctuated between 80-85 per cent and the remaining un-recover amount was being parked at circular debt.