UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearings Into Quarterly Adjustment Of DISCOs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday reserved its judgment after concluding public hearings into quarterly adjustment for the 4th quarter of WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) for fiscal year 2021-22 on account of capacity charges, transmission charges, variable operation, maintenance charges and impact of T&D losses .

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi while member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsoos Anwar Khan were also present.

The DISCOs have sought Rs3.39 per unit adjustment under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

The consumers have already been charged Rs 3.21 per unit for the third quarter which would end in the current month. The impact of the adjustment was calculated as around Rs 95 billion.

As many as 18 paisa per unit more would be charged from the consumers under the said head as compared to the last quarter and it would be applicable for next three months.

The quarterly adjustment would be applicable to all consumers of DISCOs except lifeline.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company sought over Rs 8.7 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company Rs 17.816 billion, Multan Electric Supply Company Rs 19.5 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company Rs 12.2 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Rs 11.6 billion, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company Rs 9.2 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Rs 5.2 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company Rs 2.99 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company Rs 3.1 billion, and Tribal Electric Supply Company 3.7 billion under the said mechanism.

The Authority reserved its judgment and would announce the decision after reviewing the statistic in detail.

