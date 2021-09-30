NEPRA concludes public hearing into FCA for August

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for XWDISCOs for August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for XWDISCOs for August.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi while member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan and member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

The authority reserved decision after hearing and would be announced later.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) sought an increase of Rs2.0719 per unit in power tariff under FCA for August 2021.

The CPPA-G maintained that actual fuel cost remained Rs6.7988 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs4.7334 per unit during the said period.

The CPPA-G further said the total energy generated during August was 16078.

09 GWh. The total cost of electricity was Rs103.097 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos was 15,590.87 GWh with the total price of Rs106.100 billion.

It was further told that the hydel power generation was recorded at 5594.30 GWh or 34.79 per cent, coal 2293.83 GWh or 14.27 per cent, High Speed Diesel 19.84 GWh (0.12 per cent). Furnace oil 1,627.56 GWh (10.12 per cent), domestic gas 1,313.21 GWh (8.17 per cent), RLNG 2895.92 GWh (18.01 per cent) and nuclear 1,630.19 GWh (10.14 per cent).

Similarly, the power generation from baggasse was recorded at 24.06 GWh and from wind 549.95 GWh ( 3.42 per cent).

The consumers would have to pay burden of Rs30.4 billion in case the regulator approved the tariff increase.

In case past adjustments are adjusted, Rs1.95 per unit hike is likely in the tariff for August under FCA.