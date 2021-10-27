UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Public Hearing Into FCA For September

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:35 PM

NEPRA concludes public hearing into FCA for September

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for XWDISCOs for September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for XWDISCOs for September.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi while member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan and member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

The authority would announce the decision after examining the statistics.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) sought an increase of Rs2.65 per unit in power tariff under FCA for September.

As per the authority data analysis, Rs 2.

51 per unit increase was calculated.

In August, Rs1.95 per unit was charged under FCA while 56 paisa more could be charged in September as compared to last month, the authority further said.

The CPPA official told that 660 MMCFD LNG was provided to power plants against demand of 950 MMCFD during September. Shortage of LNG caused burden of Rs.1.1 billion, it was further told.

The Additional Secretary Power Division informed the regulator that power demand witnessed seven per cent increase in September.

There were some problems in provision of LNG during the said period, he added.

He said such problem would have to face till setting up of new LNG terminals.

