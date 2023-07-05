Open Menu

NEPRA Concludes Public Hearing Into FCA For XWAPDA DISCOs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

NEPRA concludes public hearing into FCA for XWAPDA DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded a public hearing into XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) in monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for May.

The hearing was presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising of Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member (Technical), Engr. Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member (Licensing), Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member (Technical & Finance), Mathar Niaz Rana and Member (Law), Ms. Amina Ahmed.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has requested an increase of Rs.

2.05/kWh in the tariff on account of the monthly Fuel price Adjustment pertaining to May 2023 for XWDICSOs.

However, the net FCA for the month of May 2023 as per NEPRA's preliminary calculation is Rs 1.90/k Wh (an impact of Rs. 22.6 billion approx.) The Authority heard the petitioner and would decide the matter after due diligence and considering the comments of all stakeholders.

The hearing was also attended by a large number of representatives and senior officials of XWDISCOs, CPPA-G, NTDC/NPCC, the business community, Journalists and the general public etc.

Related Topics

Hearing Business Nepra Price May All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

16 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

16 hours ago
Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

16 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

16 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

16 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

16 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

16 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan