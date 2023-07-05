NEPRA concludes public hearing into FCA for XWAPDA DISCOs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded a public hearing into XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) in monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for May.

The hearing was presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising of Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member (Technical), Engr. Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member (Licensing), Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member (Technical & Finance), Mathar Niaz Rana and Member (Law), Ms. Amina Ahmed.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has requested an increase of Rs.

2.05/kWh in the tariff on account of the monthly Fuel price Adjustment pertaining to May 2023 for XWDICSOs.

However, the net FCA for the month of May 2023 as per NEPRA's preliminary calculation is Rs 1.90/k Wh (an impact of Rs. 22.6 billion approx.) The Authority heard the petitioner and would decide the matter after due diligence and considering the comments of all stakeholders.

The hearing was also attended by a large number of representatives and senior officials of XWDISCOs, CPPA-G, NTDC/NPCC, the business community, Journalists and the general public etc.