National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded a public hearing into KE's tariff petition for its existing power generation plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded a public hearing into KE's tariff petition for its existing power generation plants.

KE's administration shed light on issues framed by the Regulatory Authority on its Generation Tariff Petition.

KE has submitted separate requests for each business segment building on the current Multi-Year Tariff and the upcoming market reforms including the separation of Distribution and Supply businesses and the implementation of the CTBCM model.

This initiative will provide greater visibility and transparency. In this regard, the company filed its Generation Tariff Petition for the remaining useful life of its six power plants.

KE has requested separate plant-wise tariffs cognizant of the vision to move towards a central economic dispatch.

Each plant has been benchmarked against comparable existing generation units across the country to ensure consistency.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson at K-Electric said, "We would like to thank NEPRA for providing us with the opportunity to explain the salient features of our petition in greater detail. Our vision with the generation tariff petition is to ensure that the costs of electricity production are lowered through efficient usage of the power plants with an optimized fuel mix.