UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Public Hearing Into KE's Generation Tariff Petition

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 09:09 PM

NEPRA concludes public hearing into KE's generation tariff petition

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded a public hearing into KE's tariff petition for its existing power generation plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded a public hearing into KE's tariff petition for its existing power generation plants.

KE's administration shed light on issues framed by the Regulatory Authority on its Generation Tariff Petition.

KE has submitted separate requests for each business segment building on the current Multi-Year Tariff and the upcoming market reforms including the separation of Distribution and Supply businesses and the implementation of the CTBCM model.

This initiative will provide greater visibility and transparency. In this regard, the company filed its Generation Tariff Petition for the remaining useful life of its six power plants.

KE has requested separate plant-wise tariffs cognizant of the vision to move towards a central economic dispatch.

Each plant has been benchmarked against comparable existing generation units across the country to ensure consistency.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson at K-Electric said, "We would like to thank NEPRA for providing us with the opportunity to explain the salient features of our petition in greater detail. Our vision with the generation tariff petition is to ensure that the costs of electricity production are lowered through efficient usage of the power plants with an optimized fuel mix.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Business Nepra Company Market KE

Recent Stories

Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

13 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE Lea ..

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE League Development Forum

41 minutes ago
 MoU signed to digitalize health sector Punjab

MoU signed to digitalize health sector Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

56 minutes ago
 AI to open new avenues to youth: Governor Balochis ..

AI to open new avenues to youth: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar

1 minute ago
 COP28 chair urges tripling of renewables capacity ..

COP28 chair urges tripling of renewables capacity by 2030

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.