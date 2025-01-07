Open Menu

NEPRA Concludes Public Hearing Into QESCO’s 5 Years Investment Plan

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO’s) five years investment plan worth Rs 80 billion for the fiscal years 2025-26 to 2029-30.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar.

Under the investment plan, the QESCO proposed 47 per cent of the projects financing from its own resources, 24 per cent through federal/provincial funding while 23 and 6 per cent by loans consumer funds respectively.

The authority asked QESCO to explain its its financial performance and free cash flow position. Despite nearly utilizing the previous investment plan, QESCO failed to meet the transmission and distribution loss targets, observed the power regulator.

Similarly, the distribution losses of the company remained 29.77 per cent against the set target of 14.04 per cent, resulting a loss of Rs 36.7 billion, the regulator further said.

Moreover, the company’s recovery stood at 32 per cent thus causing a loss of Rs 102.99 billion. The authority said the agriculture electricity consumption stood at 70 per cent which received the government subsidies. Currently, QESCO was supplying 4–8 hours of electricity to the agricultural consumers. The process of solarizing agricultural tube wells was ongoing, which would help offload them from the grid.

NEPRA also expressed concerns over QESCO’s dependence on its own resources for investment while its recovery ratio is below 50 per cent.

