NEPRA concludes public hearing into XWDICOs' 3rd quarterly adjustment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded a public hearing into XWAPDA Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for quarterly adjustment about the 3rd quarter of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The hearing was presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising of Chairman NEPRA, Mr Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member (Technical), Engr. Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member (Licensing), Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan and Member (Law), Ms. Amina Ahmed.

The XWDISCOs sought an amount of Rs.

46.28 billion on account of the quarterly adjustment for the said period.

The Authority heard the petitioners and would decide the matter after due diligence and considering the comments of all stakeholders.

The allowed quarterly adjustment will be recovered on a uniform basis from all consumers except for Lifeline.

The hearing was attended by a large number of representatives and senior officials of XWDISCOs, CPPA-G, NTDC/NPCC as well as a business community, Journalists and the general public.