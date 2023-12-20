NEPRA concludes public hearing on govt’s request about KE quarterly tariff adjustment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded a public hearing on the motion filed by the Ministry of Energy to apply quarterly adjustments (QTA) of Rs 0.4689 per unit and Rs 1.2489 per unit for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of FY22-23 respectively.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar. The request was filed by the Ministry to maintain uniform tariffs across the country, as these quarterly adjustments have already been determined and applied for XWDISCOs.

The NEPRA would further scrutinize the request and issue a final decision through a determination on the amount to be passed on to customers as part of the procedure.