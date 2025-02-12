Open Menu

NEPRA Concludes Public Hearing On XWDISCOS Petition For Quality Adjustment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:56 PM

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded a hearing on account of Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for the period October 2024 to December, the second quarter of FY25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded a hearing on account of Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for the period October 2024 to December, the second quarter of FY25.

The request was filed by XWDISCOS and includes various charges concerning system operations as per government guidelines, the final decision issued by the regulator and notified by the NEPRA/GOP, will apply to all customers of distribution companies including K-Electric (KE), said a press release.

The final notification will state the amount to be charged in customer bills, and the period over which these charges to apply. As the power sector operates in a regulated environment, costs of electricity and such charges are determined by

NEPRA and notified by Government of Pakistan/NEPRA.

Individual Distribution Companies cannot influence the process or make unilateral changes.

About K-Electric, this is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan supplying electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4 percent) of the Company are owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Al-Jomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF).

The present government is also a shareholder (24.36 percent) in the company while the remaining are listed as free float shares.

