NEPRA Concludes Public Hearings In KE's FCA, Quarterly Adjustment

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into separate petitions of K-Electric on account of quarterly adjustment for the period of October to December 2022 and fuel cost adjustment for January.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi while other members Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, Maqsood Anwar Khan, Muthar Niaz Rana and Amina Khan were also present.

K-Electric sought Rs 7.366 per unit reduction in power tariff on account of quarterly adjustment for the period of October to December 2022 while Rs 2.

69 per unit hike under fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2023.

As per the NEPRA calculation, the increase in FCA for January is calculated as Rs 1.71 per unit and it will be applicable in the billing month of March.

However, it will not be applicable to lifeline consumers and electrical vehicle charging stations.

The Authority will announce its detailed decision after reviewing all statistics.

