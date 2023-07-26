NEPRA concludes public hearings into FCA of DISCOs, KE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearings into two separate petitions about fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric for the month of June.

The hearings were presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising of Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member Licensing, Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member Technical and Finance, Mathar Niaz Rana and Member Law, Ms. Amina Ahmed.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of DISCOs and KE sought Rs 1.

88 and Rs 2.31 per unit increase in the power tariff, respectively for the said period.

As per the NEPRA calculation, the increase stood at Rs 1.81 and Rs 2.31 per unit in the tariff for DISCOs and KE respectively during the said period.

The Authority heard the petitioners and would decide the matter after due diligence and considering the comments of all stakeholders.

The raise would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers and Electric Vehicles Charging Stations.