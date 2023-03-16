NEPRA conducts public hearing into consumers end tariff for XWDISCOs, KE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday conducted public hearing into Federal government motion with respect to recommendations of consumers end tariff for XWDISCOs and K-Electric.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi while member Punjab Amina Ahmed, member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana were also present on the occasion.

The Power Division said that the surcharge sought in the motion would help reduce flow of circular debt.

Out of total Rs 335 billion, an amount of Rs 126 billion was specified for mark up on Pakistan Holding Limited (PHL) loans. Payment plan to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) has been provided to the Finance Division and payment process would start shortly, the officials of Power Division said.

The regulator would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics. The decision would also be applicable to all consumers of DISCOs including K-Electric.