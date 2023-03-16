UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Conducts Public Hearing Into Consumers End Tariff For XWDISCOs, KE

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

NEPRA conducts public hearing into consumers end tariff for XWDISCOs, KE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday conducted public hearing into Federal government motion with respect to recommendations of consumers end tariff for XWDISCOs and K-Electric.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi while member Punjab Amina Ahmed, member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana were also present on the occasion.

The Power Division said that the surcharge sought in the motion would help reduce flow of circular debt.

Out of total Rs 335 billion, an amount of Rs 126 billion was specified for mark up on Pakistan Holding Limited (PHL) loans. Payment plan to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) has been provided to the Finance Division and payment process would start shortly, the officials of Power Division said.

The regulator would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics. The decision would also be applicable to all consumers of DISCOs including K-Electric.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Nepra All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

2 hours ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.