NEPRA Conducts Public Hearing Into Excessive Billing Beyond One Month

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

NEPRA conducts public hearing into excessive billing beyond one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday conducted public hearing into excessive billing by enhancing the billing period beyond one month.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi while member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan and member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and member Balochistan Rematullah Baloch were also present on the occasion.

Director General NEPRA Consumers Affairs Naveed Elahi Sheikh was a case officer on behalf of the authority.

The authority heard complaints of the consumers regarding the excessive billings and reviewed it.

The Chief Executive Officers of various Distribution Companies (DISCOs) also presented their view points on the issue.

Some CEOs conceded over-billing and Power Information Technology Company (PITC) also verified the excessive billing.

The NEPRA directed DISCOs and PITC to devise a joint mechanism for compensating the consumers.

The Authority also strictly directed DISCOs to compensate the consumers in next month billing.

The NEPRA teams would also visit various DISCOs to review implementation of its directives in this regard.

