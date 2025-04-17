Open Menu

NEPRA Conducts Public Hearing On KE’s Write-off Claims

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 10:29 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing on the additional claims between FY17 and FY23 of unrecoverable dues against chronic defaulters filed by K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing on the additional claims between FY17 and FY23 of unrecoverable dues against chronic defaulters filed by K-Electric.

The hearing was presided over by the NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar.

The NEPRA had sought Rs 68 billion in its petition under additional write-off claims for the said period and the regulator conducted hearing into the matter on December 20, 2024. Now the KE sought incremental amount of Rs 8.

1 billion which had accumulated over a 7-year period. The KE are now being requested as they have met the eligibility criteria set by

NEPRA since the hearing in December. These amounts have been unrecoverable despite KE’s best efforts against defaulters including multiple disconnections, engagement with specialized recovery agencies, and area specific initiatives etc.

The authority heard all stakeholders and would issue a detailed decision after examining all statistics.

