UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Conducts Public Hearing To Impose Additional Surcharge On Electricity's Consumers

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

NEPRA conducts public hearing to impose additional surcharge on electricity's consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday conducted public hearing into motion for imposing additional surcharge on XWAPDA Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric consumers.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooq while other members Mathar Niaz Rana, Maqsood Anwar Khan and Amina Ahmed were also present. Member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh participated through video link in the hearing.

The government sought additional surcharge of Rs 3.39 per unit to recover from the consumers of DISCOs and K-Electric.

The Chairman NEPRA said the authority neither was rejecting nor accepting the surcharge at this moment.

Whether, the authority has power to impose the surcharge, the chairman questioned.

The authority would decide the matter once the Power Division furnished legal opinion in this regard. The authority required the government legal position over the imposition of surcharged, the chairman said.

The officials of Power Division apprised that there were still a pending loans worth Rs 765 billion of Power Holding Private Limited. Around over Rs 965 billion subsidies have been given to the consumers, they said.

A subsidy worth Rs 100 billion was given to the farmers for provision of electricity to them at Rs 7.91 per unit. Similarly, a subsidy was also provided to the industrial consumers, they said.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Electricity Nepra From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

8 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

8 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

8 minutes ago
 Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank ..

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.