NEPRA Cuts Rs 1.28 Per Unit In Power Tariff For September
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:03 PM
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 1.28 per unit reduction in power tariff in fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for month of September under monthly mechanism
The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 71 paisa reduction in power tariff for the said month, said a notification issue here.
The NEPRA conducted hearing on October 30 on the petition filed by the CPPA-G.
Earlier, 86 paisa reduction in FCA was charged in August. The FCA of September would be 42 paisa less as compared with August.
It would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid and electric vehicle charging stations. It would also not be applicable to the consumers of K-Electric.
