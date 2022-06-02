UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Decides To Increase Power Tariff By Rs 7.91

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs 7.91

The average will now be at Rs 24.82 for 2022-23 for year 2022-23 and fresh increase will be applied soon as the federal government issues the notification.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2022) Amid sky-rocketing inflation, National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) decided to increase the power tariff by Rs 7.91 on Thursday.

Following the latest increase, the average national tariff is at Rs 24.82 for 2022-23.

NEPRA sent the tariff to the Federal government after which the federal government would issue a notification on the average increase.

The latest prices will be applied after the notification of the federal government.

The development took place when the masses were already suffering from sky-rocketing inflation.

According to the authority’s officials, the tariff was increased due to capacity cost, rising fuel prices in the global market and depreciation of the rupee.

It may be mentioned here that the talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took place in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in which the international lender demanded the government increase in electricity tariffs and prices of petroleum products after which the govt on May 26 increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs 30.

Related Topics

IMF Electricity Nepra Qatar Doha May Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russia's Exclusion From OPEC+ Cannot Be Discussed, ..

Russia's Exclusion From OPEC+ Cannot Be Discussed, Initiative Is Voluntary - Off ..

4 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1 pct in May: Eur ..

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1 pct in May: Eurostat

4 minutes ago
 MEPCO issues load management plan for consumers co ..

MEPCO issues load management plan for consumers convenience, awareness

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to i ..

Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to inspect water supply

4 minutes ago
 18,813-ton waste removed in 2 weeks: FWMC

18,813-ton waste removed in 2 weeks: FWMC

4 minutes ago
 Pak blind archery squad announced for European Cup ..

Pak blind archery squad announced for European Cup

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.