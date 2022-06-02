NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs 7.91

(@Abdulla99267510)

The average will now be at Rs 24.82 for 2022-23 for year 2022-23 and fresh increase will be applied soon as the federal government issues the notification.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2022) Amid sky-rocketing inflation, National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) decided to increase the power tariff by Rs 7.91 on Thursday.

Following the latest increase, the average national tariff is at Rs 24.82 for 2022-23.

NEPRA sent the tariff to the Federal government after which the federal government would issue a notification on the average increase.

The latest prices will be applied after the notification of the federal government.

The development took place when the masses were already suffering from sky-rocketing inflation.

According to the authority’s officials, the tariff was increased due to capacity cost, rising fuel prices in the global market and depreciation of the rupee.

It may be mentioned here that the talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took place in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in which the international lender demanded the government increase in electricity tariffs and prices of petroleum products after which the govt on May 26 increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs 30.