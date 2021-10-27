UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Decides To Increase Power Tariff By Rs2.51

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:02 PM

The increase in electricity prices under this under will not apply to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2021) Pakistanis were in for a shock when the the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs2.51 under monthly fuel adjustment.

Inflation already bad struck the public as the prices of essential commodities including oil, food items were touching the sky.

According to an order the increase in electricity prices will not apply to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.

The hike in the power tariff will burden the power consumers with additional billions of rupees.

