NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

The increase in electricity prices under this under will not apply to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2021) Pakistanis were in for a shock when the the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs2.51 under monthly fuel adjustment.

Inflation already bad struck the public as the prices of essential commodities including oil, food items were touching the sky.

The hike in the power tariff will burden the power consumers with additional billions of rupees.