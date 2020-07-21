NEPRA decides to issue show cause notice to K-Electric

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to issue a Show Cause Notice to K-Electric in the matter of excessive load-shedding.

The Authority decided to proceed further In the light of findings of the Investigation Committee, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigation Committee constituted to conduct investigation in the matter of excessive load shedding in Karachi has submitted its report to the Authority.