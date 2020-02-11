UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Defers 98 Paisa Hike In Power Tariff For Nov 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:18 PM

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday deferred hearing of a petition to increase 98 paisa per unit in power tariff under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism for November 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday deferred hearing of a petition to increase 98 paisa per unit in power tariff under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism for November 2019.

The power regulator deferred hearing of the petition on the request of Central Power Purchasing Agency's (CPPA).

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi.

Chief Executive CPPA Abid Latif informed that CPPA intended to make changes in fuel adjustment procedure and prepared certain consumers friendly suggestions.

Chairman NEPRA observed that the authority has not yet received the changes proposed by CPPA in the fuel adjustment procedure.

The CPPA has filed the petition with NEPRA and sought an increase of 98 paisa per unit in power tariff for Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

The CPPA in the petition said that 7,434 GWh electricity was generated from all sources during November 2019. The total cost of energy generated was calculated as Rs24.86 billion, having an average Rs 3.344 per unit fuel cost.

The CPPA, in its petition said it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs2.449 per unit during the said period against the actual fuel cost of Rs3.47 per unit.

