NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation from NEPRA visited FESCO Headquarters here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A delegation from NEPRA visited FESCO Headquarters here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Member Technical NEPRA Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh, while other members included Naveed Sheikh DG Affairs NEPRA, Syed Safirullah, consultant Technical, Additional Director Hafiz Irfan Sheikh and Additional Deputy Director Obaidullah.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir gave a detailed briefing on FIRs against power pilferers, recovery from defaulters, and future increase in electricity demand, transformer reclamation workshops, financial implications, safety standards and ongoing measures to facilitate FESCO consumers.

Member Technical NEPRA Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh appreciated the data presented by FESCO, especially the number of FIRs and the recovery ratio, and commended FESCO management for their excellent performance, especially the measures taken to eliminate the power theft.

At this occasion, CEO FESCO Muhammad Amir said that FESCO's achievements are the result of teamwork that is working honestly and hard day and night.

FESCO management is committed to achieving the targets set by NEPRA and further improvements will be made for the convenience of the consumers, he added.

He hoped that FESCO will continue to work with the same hard work and dedication in the future to meet the targets set by NEPRA.

GM Operations Umar Hayat Gondal, GM Commercial Rao Mubashar Hayat, GM Technical Muhammad Rafiq, DG MIRAD Madam Sadaf Naz, CE (P&D) Aamir Mehboob Elahi, CE (Opr) Muhammad Saeed, CFO Muhammad Nazir, Director Finance Ali Muhammad Khan, Director MIRAD Ammar Imtiaz, Director Iqbal Khan Niazi, Director Commercial Zulfiqar Ali and Company Secretary Muhammad Saeed Raza were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the NEPRA delegation met with representatives of APTPMA, PHMA, Power Looms Association and the business community and listened to their problems.

At this occasion, Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh said that NEPRA Authority is striving hard to provide relief to domestic, industrial, commercial, and agricultural consumers of all DISCOs, for which several steps are being taken.

On behalf of the trade organizations, Chairman APTPMA Bao Akram, Former Chairman APTPMA Muhammad Asghar, Secretary APTPMA Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Looms Owners Association Waheed Khaliq Ramay, PHMA Hazir Khan, Muhammad Amjad, Kashif Zia and Riyat Ali Shah discussed high tariff rates, installment policy, debt extension and measures to provide relief to the industry in detailed.

.