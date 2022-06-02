NEPRA determines power tariff for FY 2022-23

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has determined power tariff for the Fiscal Year 2022-23, which on National Average is Rs 24.82/kWh, higher by Rs 7.9078/kWh than the earlier determined tariff of Rs 16.91/kWh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has determined power tariff for the Fiscal Year 2022-23, which on National Average is Rs 24.82/kWh, higher by Rs 7.9078/kWh than the earlier determined tariff of Rs 16.91/kWh.

"The increase of Rs 7.9078/kWh is mainly due to increase in fuel prices, capacity cost and impact of rupee devaluation," said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Energy Purchase price is projected as Rs 1,152 billion. Capacity charges including NTDC and HVDC cost is projected as Rs 1,366 billion. Total Revenue requirement of XWDISCOs including DISCOs margin and Prior Year Adjustment (PYA) is projected as Rs 2,805 billion with projected sales of 113,001 GWh.

NEPRA determined different consumer-end for each distribution company (XWDISCO), owing to their different revenue requirements and allowed different level of T&D losses.

The determined tariffs have been intimated to the Federal government. The federal government as per NEPRA Act is required to file an application for determination of uniform tariff for all the DISCOs.

The uniform tariff so determined by NEPRA after incorporating the amount of subsidy/ surcharges, intimated by the GoP, is forwarded for notification. The tariff once notified is then charged to the consumers.

MEPCO, GEPCO, HESCO, SEPCO, QESCO, PESCO & TESCO filed Multi-year tariff petitions for the FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25.

IESCO, LESCO & FESCO also filed annual adjustment/indexation request under the already allowed multi-year tariff.

MEPCO, GEPCO, HESCO, SEPCO, QESCO, PESCO & TESCO have been allowed an investment of around Rs 406 billion for their distribution investment program for the 5 year period.

XWDISCOs allowed T&D losses have been reduced from 13.46% to 11.70% for the FY 2022-23.