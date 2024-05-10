Open Menu

NEPRA Directs DISCOs, KE To Revisit Load-shedding Activities During Exam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric to revisit all load shedding activities, especially during the duration of exam papers

The DISCOs and K-E were directed to take all necessary actions to comply with this directive, prioritizing the smooth conduct of exams and the well-being of students, said a statement issued here. Failure to adhere to this directive may result in further regulatory action.

“It is important that uninterrupted power supply is maintained for electricity consumers, with particular emphasis on ensuring no load shedding occurs during exam sessions,” it further said.

It has come to the notice of NEPRA, through various channels including print media, electronic media, and complaints received by NEPRA, that during

exam sessions, distribution companies have been carrying out load shedding, it said.

This practice has caused significant disruptions for students appearing in exams, particularly during the duration of their exam papers, the statement said.

Though DISCOs are bound to supply continuous electric power to their eligible consumers, however, it is more important to recognize the critical importance of uninterrupted power supply during exam sessions, as any disruption can adversely affect the performance and concentration of students, ultimately impacting their academic achievements.

