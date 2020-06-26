UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Directs DISCOs To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply To Consumers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:58 PM

NEPRA directs DISCOs to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of various media reports regarding unscheduled load shedding of up to 12 hours by all the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and directed them to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

The regulator noted that the consumers were suffering heavily in this hot weather, especially in the areas under lockdown due to COVID-19, said a press release issued here on Friday.

DISCOs under the relevant provisions of their licenses were obligated to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the consumers, it said. "Therefore, all DISCOs have been strictly directed to take immediate remedial measures to minimize the load shedding and also submit a report in this regard to the authority immediately," it further said.

