NEPRA directs DISCOs to refrain from demanding payments for replacing damaged transformers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday directed the power distribution companies (DISCos) to ensure that their officials refrain from demanding payments from consumers for replacement of damaged transformers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority ( NEPRA ) Tuesday directed the power distribution companies (DISCos) to ensure that their officials refrain from demanding payments from consumers for replacement of damaged transformers.

A NEPRA press release said It came to the notice of authority that DISCos had been repeatedly failing to repair and replace damaged distribution transformers on timely basis due to which their consumers were suffering, particularly during summer months.

The officials had also been demanding payments from affected consumers for replacement of distribution equipment concerned, which constituted violation of the provisions of Consumer Service Manual and NEPRA Licensing (Distribution) Rules, 1999, it added.

NEPRA directed all the distribution companies to take necessary measures to ensure timely repair/replacement of damaged distribution equipment/transformers. It further asked to take necessary action under applicable law against distribution company officers/officials who had taken money from the consumers otherwise than as provided under law.