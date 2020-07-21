UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Directs HESCO, SEPCO To Resolve Unscheduled Load-shedding, Over Billing Issues

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:35 PM

NEPRA directs HESCO, SEPCO to resolve unscheduled load-shedding, over billing issues

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday directed the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to resolve unscheduled load-shedding and over-billing issues on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday directed the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to resolve unscheduled load-shedding and over-billing issues on priority.

The direction was given by the Authority after public hearings. The NEPRA has also created email addresses to facilitate consumers of HESCO and SEPCO timely. The emails included hescocomplaints@nepra.org.pk and sepcocomplaints@nepra.org.pk.

The pubic hearings in the matter of unscheduled load-shedding and over-billing by HESCO and SEPCO were held via video link which was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi.

A number of public representatives including Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh, CEOs of HESCO, SEPCO, members of business community and consumers of the areas participated in these public hearings.

The participants gave their views and comments regarding the prevailing unscheduled load-shedding and over billing in their respective areas. The general public also narrated their ordeals in lodging and redressal of their complaints/grievances.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Nepra Company Hyderabad Sukkur Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed’s dream is being realised by &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Massive meteor shower 'hit Earth and Moon' 800 mn ..

5 minutes ago

Huge send-off for English and Irish hero Jack Char ..

5 minutes ago

Rain with thundershowers expected in city Lahore

5 minutes ago

National Assembly observes one-minute silence to p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.