NEPRA directs HESCO, SEPCO to resolve unscheduled load-shedding, over billing issues

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday directed the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to resolve unscheduled load-shedding and over-billing issues on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday directed the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to resolve unscheduled load-shedding and over-billing issues on priority.

The direction was given by the Authority after public hearings. The NEPRA has also created email addresses to facilitate consumers of HESCO and SEPCO timely. The emails included hescocomplaints@nepra.org.pk and sepcocomplaints@nepra.org.pk.

The pubic hearings in the matter of unscheduled load-shedding and over-billing by HESCO and SEPCO were held via video link which was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi.

A number of public representatives including Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh, CEOs of HESCO, SEPCO, members of business community and consumers of the areas participated in these public hearings.

The participants gave their views and comments regarding the prevailing unscheduled load-shedding and over billing in their respective areas. The general public also narrated their ordeals in lodging and redressal of their complaints/grievances.