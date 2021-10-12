NEPRA disposes of 9,984 consumers' complaints in FY-2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Consumer Affairs Department of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) disposed of 9,984 complaints of consumers received against power distribution companies (DISCOs) during last fiscal year 2020-21.

Sources told APP here, "Out of total, 9,984 complaints have already been disposed of while 883 are still under process".

The complaint offices also received 702 complaints through Pakistan citizen portal and out of which 699 had been disposed of while three were under process.

Highest complaints were received against K-electric which stood at 5,213. Out of total, 5,056 had already been disposed of while157 were under process, they said.

Similarly, sharing details of other complaints, the sources said that as many as 1,323 complaints were received against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, 883 Lahore Electric Company, 783 Sukkur Electric Supply Company, 546 Multan Electric Supply Company, 418 Peshawar Electric Supply Company, 412 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, 305 Gujranwala Electric Power Company, 105 Quetta Electric Supply Company and two Tribal Electric Supply Company during the said period.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA has established regional offices in different cities for receiving and processing of consumers' complaints. The authority also received number of complaints via Pakistan's Citizens Portal.

In addition to already established 09 Regional Offices, NEPRA had established Regional Office in Gwadar during FY 2020-21.

