NEPRA expresses deep concern over closure of power plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday expressed deep concern over closure of power plants due to unavailability of fuel and technical faults.

The heads of power plants informed the Authority during a hearing on the ongoing load-shedding in the country, that the plants were closed due to unavailability of fuel and technical faults, said a press release.

The hearing was also attended by officials of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPAG) and National Power Control Centre (NPCC).

The NEPRA inquired as to why the power plants were not available despite the fact that there was dire need of electricity in the country.

The heads of power plants lodged complaints against the CPPAG for not clearing their dues.

They said they did not have money to buy fuel and repair plants due to non-payment of dues by the CPPAG.

They said the problems would be overcome if the CPPAG made payment in time.

The Authority directed the CPPAG to expedite disbursement of funds to power plants.

It also directed the NPCC to review its planning according to the severity of the weather.

The Authority also formed a committee comprising representative of NEPRA, NPCC and the private sector to assist the NPCC in better planning on a daily basis.

In addition, the authority directed the NPCC to immediately run the Guddu power plant on open cycle to add 260 MW electricity to the system, so that consumers could get some relief from power load-shedding.