NEPRA expresses deep concerns over ongoing power load-shedding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday expressed deep concerns over the ongoing power load-shedding in the country and directed National Power Control Centre (NPCC) to further improve its planning.

A hearing was held here at NEPRA headquarters on the ongoing load shedding in the country, said a press release.

The hearing was attended by officials of power distribution companies (DISCOs) including K-Electric. The hearing was also attended by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPAG) and NPCC officials.

The officials of DISCOs maintained that NPCC was supplying less electricity than their demands.

The issue was also reported by the Authority several times in its State of Industry Reports.

The Authority directed DISCOs to take into account weather conditions while planning power demand. The DISCOs were also directed to inform the consumers via SMS before power outages, it further said.

It was further told that DISCOs should also advertise its helpline numbers (118, 8118) to make it easier for the consumers to register their complaints.

The Authority again directed CPPAG to resolve the issue of payment of power plants as soon as possible.