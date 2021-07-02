NEPRA finalizes online capacity building training programme for employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) recently finalized an online training program for its employees in collaboration of prestigious Florence school of Regulation (FSR) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

This training programme was first of its kind being delivered in Pakistan, said a press release.

An introductory session was held on Friday at NEPRA tower joined by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, Professionals from NEPRA and Professors from FSR-MIT.

Chairman NEPRA in his opening remarks highlighted the importance of learning from the best and envisioned to equip the NEPRA employees with the necessary skills and tools, which would ultimately put NEPRA as one of the top regulators in the world.

He further envisioned that better understanding of latest regulatory practices and tools would lead to better regulations.

He stressed upon the NEPRA professionals to get the maximum out of this amazing learning opportunity from the top faculty of the world.

Professor Carlos Batle gave an overview of the training programme, which would be delivered to the NEPRA employees over a period of 5 to 6 months and the expected learning outcomes.

He elaborated that the course would cover various topics such as historical evolution of energy systems & regulations, existing energy markets, networks, new market development, regulatory practices, various tariff structures and best future technologies such as smart grids and digitalization.

