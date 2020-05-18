NEPRA for retiring inefficient GENCOs to reduce cost of expensive energy mix

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has recommended to the government for taking early decision on the fate of inefficient GENCOs in order to reduce the cost of expensive energy mix

According to State of Energy Annual Report 2019, the regulator considers that inefficient power plants are needed to be retired on priority.

To reduce the impact of idle capacity on the overall tariff, federal government is recommended to carry out a thorough analysis of any requirement for the import of additional power by K-Electric from NTDC system.

NEPRA considers that it will be in the interest of the overall system, as it will help improve the utilization of power plants, reduce excess capacity itself and provide continuity of power supply to K-Electric consumers in the short to medium term.

The regulator also recommends that sales growth policies are to be vigorously pursued for bringing more consumers to the DISCOs' network and for retaining the existing consumers, there is a need to ensure affordable and reliable supply of electricity.

Load-shedding policies must be targeted to the areas with least recovery for short term and separation of feeders may be considered to isolate paying and non-paying areas, the report further said.

The NEPRA also recommends that NTDC must continue its work on improving the quality of its network so that constraints are removed expeditiously.

Similarly, the overloading of its transformers should be addressed so that no further hotspots are introduced.

The regulator supports the efforts of the federal government for targeting the high loss 11 KV feeders for bringing down T&D losses in DISCOs and the approach needs to be extended to all DISCOs.

Automatic Metering at different voltage level to track and account for electricity flow should also be initiated in all DISCOs as early as possible, the report said.

For arresting Circular Debt, the regulator said the accounting measures only, would not be enough and structural changes are required to be made.

The existing setup, with PEPCO assuming central control, is not capable of delivering the necessary improvement in the system and controlling accumulation of Circular Debt.

In this respect besides allowing due independence as foreseen under the 1992 power sector reform plan to GENCOs and DISCOs, total privatization or public-private model may be explored by the Federal Government.

CPPA-G is required to take into view ground realities, preparedness and capacity levels of the stakeholders for development of market model for the power sector. The model is recommended to be simple and a tailor-made solution while capitalizing on the vital experiences gained during the implementation of such models in other parts of the world.