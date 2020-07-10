NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report into load-shedding

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to form a four member committee of the Authority's professionals/ experts to visit Karachi immediately, conduct further investigations on ground and submit a detailed report into power load-shedding before the end of next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to form a four member committee of the Authority's professionals/ experts to visit Karachi immediately, conduct further investigations on ground and submit a detailed report into power load-shedding before the end of next week.

The committee would be headed by Director General Monitoring and Enforcement and the NEPRA would take further necessary action on the basis of report, said a press release issued here Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that a public hearing was held via video link on Friday. A number of public representatives, technical experts, representatives of different entities, members of business community and consumers of Karachi participated inthe public hearing. The participants gave their views and comments about the prevailing load-shedding situation inKarachi.