NEPRA grants 1,596 net-metering licenses in FY-2023/24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a total of 1,596 Net-Metering licenses having a cumulative capacity of 221.05 megawatts (MW) during the last fiscal year 2022-23 across the country.

According to official data, out of the total, the authority issued 136 net-metering licenses to the consumers of Islamabad Electric Supply Company(IESCO), 331 Lahore Electric Supply Company,(LESCO) 44 Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 116 Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and183 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

Similarly, some 458 net metering licenses were granted to the consumers of K-Electric, 292 Multan Electric Power Supply Company (MEPCO), 25 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, 6 Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO), and 3 Quetta Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) during the said period.

Meanwhile, the Authority revoked four generation licenses on request from the licensees which included Ramazan Sugar Mills Limited, Al-Arabia Sugar Mills Limited, Digri-Gen Limited and Shams Power (Pvt.) Limited.

