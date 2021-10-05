NEPRA grants 27 generation licences in FY 2020-21

National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) has granted 27 generation licences with a cumulative capacity of 1591.343 MW during the fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) has granted 27 generation licences with a cumulative capacity of 1591.343 MW during the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the documents, the generation licences were granted for various power plants based on coal, hydel, solar, bio mass, bio gas and nuclear technologies.

Out of total, 19 licences were granted for solar/biogass, four for hydel, two for bio-mass/bio Gas and one each for nuclear and coal.

Some of these plants were included 1145 MW Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-3 (KANUPP-3), 102.063 MW Master Hydro (Pvt) Ltd, 82.25 MW Uzghor Hydropower Company (Pvt) Ltd, 40.80 MW PEDO (Koto Hydropower Project), 69 MW PEDO (Lawi Hydropower Project), 55 MW Mughal Coal Energy Limited, 6.20 MW Bio-Mass Matol (Private) Ltd and 9.5 MW Nizam Power (Pvt) Ltd.

\395