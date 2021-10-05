UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Grants 27 Generation Licences In FY 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

NEPRA grants 27 generation licences in FY 2020-21

National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) has granted 27 generation licences with a cumulative capacity of 1591.343 MW during the fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) has granted 27 generation licences with a cumulative capacity of 1591.343 MW during the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the documents, the generation licences were granted for various power plants based on coal, hydel, solar, bio mass, bio gas and nuclear technologies.

Out of total, 19 licences were granted for solar/biogass, four for hydel, two for bio-mass/bio Gas and one each for nuclear and coal.

Some of these plants were included 1145 MW Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-3 (KANUPP-3), 102.063 MW Master Hydro (Pvt) Ltd, 82.25 MW Uzghor Hydropower Company (Pvt) Ltd, 40.80 MW PEDO (Koto Hydropower Project), 69 MW PEDO (Lawi Hydropower Project), 55 MW Mughal Coal Energy Limited, 6.20 MW Bio-Mass Matol (Private) Ltd and 9.5 MW Nizam Power (Pvt) Ltd.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Nuclear Nepra Company Gas

Recent Stories

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man ..

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man treatment in NCB custody

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teac ..

Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teachers

3 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche fina ..

Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates

3 minutes ago
 Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health ..

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains a ..

26 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as ..

National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as the game shifts to Lahore

27 minutes ago
 Highway Patrol reunite 18 wandering/missing childr ..

Highway Patrol reunite 18 wandering/missing children with families

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.