NEPRA grants 8,417 net-metering licences in Fiscal Year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) granted 8,417 Net-Metering Licences with accumulated capacity of around 146MW during last fiscal year 2020-21.

Sources told APP here on Tuesday that the total installed capacity of net-metering consumers had reached around 232MW till June 30, 2021.

In the wake of high electricity prices by all power distribution companies (DISCOs), there had been a growing trend for net-metering as well as Distributed Generation (DG) through solar PVs for sale to BPCs, they said.

Induction of DGs within permissible technical limits, either through net-metering or in isolated mode, was good for electric power sector on several accounts including but not limited to displacing the high cost electricity, saving on account of Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses, improvement in voltage profile in the area etc.

DISCOs, however, view the growing trend for net-metering and other DGs a threat for their consumer base. DISCOs needed to realize that the power sector was gradually opening up for competition where retention of consumers would depend on improved quality of service and reduced cost for end consumer, they said.

