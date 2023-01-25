UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Grants Generation Licence To NPGCL For 565.65 MW Nandipur Power Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 09:54 PM

NEPRA grants generation licence to NPGCL for 565.65 MW Nandipur power plant

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted a separate generation licence to Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) for its 565.65 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Nandipur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted a separate generation licence to Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) for its 565.65 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Nandipur.

The Nandipur Power Plant was made part of the Generation Licence (No. GL/03/2002) of NPGCL on October 31, 2014.

However, pursuant to the decision of the government regarding the privatization of the Nandipur Power Plant, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) directed NPGCL to obtain a separate generation licence for the plant, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the Authority, after receiving the application for the grant of a generation licence from NPGCL, approved the grant of a separate generation licence for the Nandipur Power Plant in the interest of privatisation of the power plant.

Related Topics

Privatisation Nepra Company October From Government

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf commi ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf commiserates with Mandokhail over f ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden, European Allies Talk Ahead of Expected Anno ..

Biden, European Allies Talk Ahead of Expected Announcement to Ukraine Tanks - Wh ..

8 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed b ..

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed bin Rashid to Crown Prince of B ..

27 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopar ..

Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopard Tanks for Ukraine

17 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses concerns on deaths ..

17 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.