NEPRA grants generation licence to NPGCL for 565.65 MW Nandipur power plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted a separate generation licence to Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) for its 565.65 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Nandipur.

The Nandipur Power Plant was made part of the Generation Licence (No. GL/03/2002) of NPGCL on October 31, 2014.

However, pursuant to the decision of the government regarding the privatization of the Nandipur Power Plant, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) directed NPGCL to obtain a separate generation licence for the plant, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the Authority, after receiving the application for the grant of a generation licence from NPGCL, approved the grant of a separate generation licence for the Nandipur Power Plant in the interest of privatisation of the power plant.