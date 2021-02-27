NEPRA Grants Licence To KP For Transmission, Gird Company
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted a licence for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Transmission and Grid System Company.
In a statement , he congratulated people and businesses of Khyber Pakhtunkwa for another milestone to avail cheap electricity.
The Khyber Pakhtunkwa cabinet approved formation of the KP Transmission and Grid Systems Company last year.