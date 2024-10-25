NEPRA Hikes Electricity Price For K-Electric Consumers By Rs 3.03 Per Unit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:22 PM
NEPRA says this price hike is due to the July 2024 monthly fuel price adjustment
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday raised the electricity rate for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per unit.
NEPRA said that this price hike is due to the July 2024 monthly fuel price adjustment.
A notification has been issued to implement this increase for K-Electric consumers.
The additional amount will be collected from K-Electric consumers in the December 2024 bills, as stated in the notification.
K-Electric had requested an increase of Rs 3.
09 per unit under the July monthly adjustment.
On Thursday, NEPRA announced a reduction of 86 paisa per unit for electricity, as per the notification issued by NEPRA.
The reduction is based on the August monthly fuel adjustment and will provide relief to electricity consumers in their October bills.
For consumers who have already received their bills, the relief will be applied in the November bill.
NEPRA clarified that this reduction in electricity price would not apply to K-Electric consumers.
Recent Stories
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation certificate to Christia ..1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families1 minute ago
-
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plots1 minute ago
-
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Safe City Project in Si ..1 minute ago
-
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack14 minutes ago
-
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind9 minutes ago
-
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 305 minutes ago
-
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar5 minutes ago
-
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad5 minutes ago
-
Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to expedite anti-encroachments operation, retrieve occupied land1 minute ago