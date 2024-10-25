Open Menu

NEPRA Hikes Electricity Price For K-Electric Consumers By Rs 3.03 Per Unit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:22 PM

NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit

NEPRA says this price hike is due to the July 2024 monthly fuel price adjustment

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday raised the electricity rate for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per unit.

NEPRA said that this price hike is due to the July 2024 monthly fuel price adjustment.

A notification has been issued to implement this increase for K-Electric consumers.

The additional amount will be collected from K-Electric consumers in the December 2024 bills, as stated in the notification.

K-Electric had requested an increase of Rs 3.

09 per unit under the July monthly adjustment.

On Thursday, NEPRA announced a reduction of 86 paisa per unit for electricity, as per the notification issued by NEPRA.

The reduction is based on the August monthly fuel adjustment and will provide relief to electricity consumers in their October bills.

For consumers who have already received their bills, the relief will be applied in the November bill.

NEPRA clarified that this reduction in electricity price would not apply to K-Electric consumers.

Related Topics

Electricity Nepra Price July August October November December From

Recent Stories

Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in P ..

Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reje ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..

2 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usma ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

1 minute ago
 CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss ..

CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..

1 minute ago
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaull ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..

1 minute ago
 PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison van ..

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

14 minutes ago
 CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mi ..

CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind

9 minutes ago
 Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30

5 minutes ago
 No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives department ..

No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar

5 minutes ago
 Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal c ..

Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan