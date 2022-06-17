NEPRA holds awareness session on "Temporary Protective Grounding" for power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :As part of its "Power with Safety" drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday organized a webinar on "Temporary Protective Grounding" in collaboration with Peshawar Electric Power Company (PESCO).

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi in his opening remarks highlighted the importance of fixed and temporary grounding in preventing precious lives of the employees and general public from exposure to electrical hazards, said a press release.

Chairman expressed hope that the webinar will immensely contribute in achieving NEPRA goal of zero incidents in the power sector.

The webinar was attended by hundreds of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Professionals and field staff from the entire power sector of Pakistan, as well as NEPRA officials.

The main objective of the webinar was to learn how to apply temporary protective grounding correctly to prevent fatalities and injuries while working on electrical systems and poles in the field.

An effective temporary protective grounding will provide protections from electrical shock when a dead-line becomes energized In the event of human error, back feeding from a generator or UPS or double supply line, induced voltage, lightening or contact with another energized conductor.