NEPRA holds consultative session on CTBCM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday held a consultative session titled "Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) Regulatory Framework and Opportunities for Industries" with the representatives of All-Pakistan Cement Manufacturer Association (APCMA) and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Companies.

The purpose of this session was to enhance awareness amongst the potential bulk power consumers (1 MW or above) about the competitive wholesale electricity market that commenced in Pakistan on May 31, 2022, said a press release.

The session was attended by a large number of professionals and experts from APCMA, FMCGs and power sector.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi inaugurated the session. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the importance of CTBCM and how it represents a paradigm shift in the power sector of Pakistan.

The Chairman also informed the participants that CTBCM will provide an opportunity to the industry to purchase power from suppliers of choice at mutually agreed rates.

Furthermore, CTBCM includes other institutional and regulatory reforms to bring much needed efficiency, transparency and accountability in the power sector.

He elaborated that the Cement Manufacturing and FMCG Companies can benefit greatly from the competitive market and that this session is aimed at exploring new avenues.

The session included detailed presentation by officers of NEPRA and CPPA-G on the policy, regulatory, legal and institutional aspects of CTBCM followed by detailed question and answer session.