NEPRA holds hearing in Indicative Generation Capacity Plan 2047

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) had submitted the Indicative Generation Capacity Plan 2047 (IGCEP) to the Authority as a Least-Cost Generation Expansion Plan to cater for the future energy requirements of the country.

In view of the importance of the matter, the Authority previously sought comments of the stakeholders and decided to have a public hearing in the subject matter which was held via video link here Wednesday, said a press release issued here.

In this regard, a considerable number of people including general public, public representatives including CM KPK and his Advisor on Energy and Power, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, Federal Secretary Power Division, Minister of Energy, Government of Sindh, representatives of other provinces and AJK, heads of various public and private sector entities, Government Ministries and their attached departments, National and International experts on Energy and various members of business and journalist community participated in the public hearing, it further said.

The participants presented their views and suggestions for further improvement of the IGCEP.

The Authority after detailed deliberations on the main features and observations/inputs from the stakeholders and experts, decided to constitute a committee of Professionals of NTDC, CPPA-G, NEPRA and other experts of the power sector to further improve and finalize the IGCEP by the mid of August, 2020.