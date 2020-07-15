UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Holds Hearing In Indicative Generation Capacity Plan 2047

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

NEPRA holds hearing in Indicative Generation Capacity Plan 2047

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) had submitted the Indicative Generation Capacity Plan 2047 (IGCEP) to the Authority as a Least-Cost Generation Expansion Plan to cater for the future energy requirements of the country.

In view of the importance of the matter, the Authority previously sought comments of the stakeholders and decided to have a public hearing in the subject matter which was held via video link here Wednesday, said a press release issued here.

In this regard, a considerable number of people including general public, public representatives including CM KPK and his Advisor on Energy and Power, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, Federal Secretary Power Division, Minister of Energy, Government of Sindh, representatives of other provinces and AJK, heads of various public and private sector entities, Government Ministries and their attached departments, National and International experts on Energy and various members of business and journalist community participated in the public hearing, it further said.

The participants presented their views and suggestions for further improvement of the IGCEP.

The Authority after detailed deliberations on the main features and observations/inputs from the stakeholders and experts, decided to constitute a committee of Professionals of NTDC, CPPA-G, NEPRA and other experts of the power sector to further improve and finalize the IGCEP by the mid of August, 2020.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Nepra Company Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

85 % work on M&C hospital completed: Rashid Shafiq ..

52 seconds ago

KP Zakat Council for getting encroached lands of Z ..

53 seconds ago

FM expresses grief over demise of VC NMU Dr Mustaf ..

55 seconds ago

Committee to sort out financial hurdles in mass pr ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.