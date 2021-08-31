NEPRA holds interactive session with power generation, distribution companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :In continuation to NEPRA's vision of zero tolerance on power industry safety accidents, an interactive session of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Authority with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of power sector licensees (Generation, Transmission and Distribution Companies) was held here Tuesday.

The session was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi along-with Members of the Authority, Mr. Rehmatullah Baloch and Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, said a press release.

A comprehensive discussion was held for the implementation of overall safety of the power sector to achieve zero accidents by adopting the most effective and proactive Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) practices in Pakistan.

The NEPRA Authority also directed the licensees to establish Safety/HSE Directorate in their respective organizations, arrange effective training programs for their field staff, digitalize the safety systems, and ensure effective supervision at job sites so that all the employees and consumers stay safe.