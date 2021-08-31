UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Holds Interactive Session With Power Generation, Distribution Companies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:40 PM

NEPRA holds interactive session with power generation, distribution companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :In continuation to NEPRA's vision of zero tolerance on power industry safety accidents, an interactive session of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Authority with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of power sector licensees (Generation, Transmission and Distribution Companies) was held here Tuesday.

The session was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi along-with Members of the Authority, Mr. Rehmatullah Baloch and Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, said a press release.

A comprehensive discussion was held for the implementation of overall safety of the power sector to achieve zero accidents by adopting the most effective and proactive Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) practices in Pakistan.

The NEPRA Authority also directed the licensees to establish Safety/HSE Directorate in their respective organizations, arrange effective training programs for their field staff, digitalize the safety systems, and ensure effective supervision at job sites so that all the employees and consumers stay safe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nepra Job All Industry

Recent Stories

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sale ..

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Con ..

39 minutes ago
 Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try ..

Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try their hand at making music

46 minutes ago
 SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

1 hour ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

2 hours ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.