NEPRA holds public hearing in fixed charges, tariff category for cold storage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded a public hearing into fixed charges and tariff category for cold storage.

NEPRA Authority while taking notice of the concerns of Industrial consumers regarding financial burden in the form of fixed charges and applicability of commercial tariff to cold storage decided to hold a public hearing on the same.

The hearing was presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising of Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member (Technical), Engr. Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member (Licensing), Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member (Tariff & Finance), Mather Niaz Rana and Member (Law), Amina Ahmed.

The hearing was attended by a large number of representatives and senior officials of XWDISCOs, CPPA-G, Industrialists, Cold Storage Association, Journalists and the general public.

The stakeholders presented their points of view and suggestions in detail before the Authority for replacing commercial tariffs for cold storage with Industrial and reducing /minimizing the fixed chargesThe Authority heard the stakeholders and will decide on the matter after due diligence and considering the comments, views and suggestions of all stakeholders.