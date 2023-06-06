UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Holds Public Hearing In Fixed Charges, Tariff Category For Cold Storage

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

NEPRA holds public hearing in fixed charges, tariff category for cold storage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded a public hearing into fixed charges and tariff category for cold storage.

NEPRA Authority while taking notice of the concerns of Industrial consumers regarding financial burden in the form of fixed charges and applicability of commercial tariff to cold storage decided to hold a public hearing on the same.

The hearing was presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising of Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member (Technical), Engr. Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member (Licensing), Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member (Tariff & Finance), Mather Niaz Rana and Member (Law), Amina Ahmed.

The hearing was attended by a large number of representatives and senior officials of XWDISCOs, CPPA-G, Industrialists, Cold Storage Association, Journalists and the general public.

The stakeholders presented their points of view and suggestions in detail before the Authority for replacing commercial tariffs for cold storage with Industrial and reducing /minimizing the fixed chargesThe Authority heard the stakeholders and will decide on the matter after due diligence and considering the comments, views and suggestions of all stakeholders.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra Same All

Recent Stories

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song off ..

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

2 hours ago
 LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

3 hours ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.