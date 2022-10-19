NEPRA holds public hearing on draft indicative generation capacity expansion plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday held a public hearing on the draft indicative generation capacity expansion plan (IGCEP) 2022-31 submitted by National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Engr. Tauseef H. Farooqi and members of the Authority, Engr. Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present.

As per the Grid Code, NTDC is required to submit an annually updated IGCEP for the approval of the Authority. NEPRA approved the IGCEP 2021-30 in September 2021, the first such plan approved in the history of Pakistan's power sector.

The hearing was attended by a large number of representatives from different stakeholder entities and government departments (including Federal and Provincial ministries of Energy, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Planning Commission, DISCOs, K-Electric, CPPA-G, PAEC, AEDB, PPIB, PEDO and GENCOs etc), local and international energy professionals, members of the academia, and journalists who discussed and dissected the draft Plan in all aspects.

The participants commented on the assumptions taken as input to the IGCEP 2022-31 as well as the outputs and suggested improvements to the planning process.

The IGCEP 2022-31 covers the generation capacity expansion planning in the country for a horizon of 10 years. Future generation projects are selected on the basis of the least-cost option criteria while prioritizing the addition of projects based on clean and green sources of energy.

At the same time, power plants running on polluting and imported sources of fuel will be gradually phased out so that the eventual energy mix is developed along the lines of sustainability and indigenization.

NEPRA acknowledges the efforts of the NTDC and all other stakeholders that are a part of the development of the IGCEP 2022-31 and hopes that the planning process of the power sector will continue to improve through sustained efforts and coordination of all stakeholders in the country.

The Authority will consider all the comments, observations and suggestions shared by the participants in the finalization and subsequent approval of the IGCEP 2022-31.