NEPRA holds public hearing to address concerns of IPPs, coal suppliers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Monday held a public hearing to address some of the concerns raised by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and coal suppliers in the existing approved guidelines for buying Afghan and non-Afghan coal on a spot basis.

The purpose of the hearing was to seek comments from stakeholders on how to optimize the existing spot purchase guidelines and bring in more competition.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Authority including Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi, and Members NEPRA, Mr. Maqsood Anwar Khan and Mr.

Mathar Niaz Rana.

The authority noted the concerns and suggestions of the stakeholders and will accordingly revise the guidelines at the earliest so that purchase from the above sources by the coal-fired power plants commences at the earliest and generation of cheaper electricity is ensured.

The hearing was also attended by a large number of representatives of various stakeholders including the Ministry of Energy, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB), Thar Coal Energy Board, IPPs, coal experts, journalists, the general public, coal importers and suppliers, etc.