NEPRA Holds Seminar On Eradication Of Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 07:09 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday organized a seminar in support of NAB's theme "Our Faith, Corruption-Free Pakistan" for creating awareness against different manifestations of corruption including bribery, nepotism, misuse of authority.

The seminar was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi which was attended by large number of NEPRA officials and senior management of NAB.

In his opening remarks, Chairman NEPRA appreciated NAB's efforts of waging "Jihad" against corruption and said that NEPRA being a responsible and transparent organization, believed in zero-tolerance towards corruption.

He further said that to eradicate this evil, NEPRA being sole regulator of the power sector had been providing technical support and expertise to the NAB in a number of power sector cases and will do so on in future, if required.

He also shed light on various efforts especially digitization and online availability of the Authority's decision and determinations for the information of all for the sake of transparency and information.

DG NAB A&P Division Shahzad Saleem shed light on different manifestations of corruption and NAB's efforts through its various strategies in eradicating the same i.e. creating awareness, prevention and enforcement of measures.

He also elaborated that their efforts would not succeed until and unless all segments of the society join their hands with them against this menace. He also appreciated the efforts of the NEPRA in its technical support as well as in organizing this seminar.

At the end, both organizations resolved to eliminate corruption from Pakistan.

