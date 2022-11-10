UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Holds Webinar Aimed At Creating Awareness About EVs Technological Advancement

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) here on Thursday hosted one day Webinar/Seminar on "Electric Vehicles (EVs) Future in Pakistan" in collaboration with Electrical Vehicles academy Pvt .Ltd (EVs Academy).

The Webinar aimed at creating awareness amongst the participants about the EVs, technological advancements in this new emerging field and potential sites for EV charging stations in Pakistan, said a press release.

The webinar was presided by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi and honoured by former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A large number of NEPRA and EVs Academy professionals, power sector stakeholders, members of the academia and others also attended the seminar.

The chairman in his opening remarks highlighted that although this technology was nascent in Pakistan, however, the world was moving rapidly towards exploring such aspects to attain zero carbon emission goals.

He further highlighted that it was dire need that Pakistan needed to tap this innovative area.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while expressing his views admired the initiative taken by NEPRA at the very right time and pointed out that the government was supportive to promote the EVs because it was now a reality and the EVs would grow exponentially within the next 2 years.

Ammar Hussain Jafri (Expert on latest technologies, Former Additional DG FIA and Founder EVs Academy) expressed that opportunities never awaited anyone, Electrical Vehicles and their use in Pakistan was a reality.

"Either we can be recipients of dependence on foreign companies or we can lead in the region in the area of Electrical Vehicles production and their operations in line with Global best practices," he added.

Saad Ellahi, Director at EVs Academy and Technology Collaboration Manager in US auto industry, shared his perspective on global growth of Electric Vehicles and the opportunities available in Pakistan for EVs.

He talked about EVs Academy's mission to build indigenous capability in EV Technology in Pakistan and how we could prepare Engineers and Technicians in Pakistan for local, regional, and global opportunities.

Muhammad Azim (CEO Jolta) shared his vision of Electrifying the Mobility in Pakistan; he also announced the sale of 10,000 Jolta Bikes all across the country till date and the important lessons learnt along the way.

He also emphasized that further attention should be given to this sector at the highest level to create a supply-chain of raw materials and production of EV equipment in the country.

