NEPRA holds webinar on "Personal Protective Equipment in Power Sector"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organized a webinar on "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)/ Tools & Plants (T&P)" in collaboration with K-Electric yesterday.

The webinar was attended by thousands of professionals, field staff and contractors from Generation, Transmission and Distribution companies including NEPRA Authority, Professionals and K-Electric Management, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The main objective of the webinar was to understand the requirements of NEPRA Power Safety Code related to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)/ Tools & Plants (T&P).

The webinar aimed at creating awareness in the power sector of Pakistan and protect workers' lives to achieve a zero incident goal. Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi in his keynote address told the participants that the Authority was actively pursuing NEPRA vision of "Power with Safety" that whoever report to duty deserves to go back to their families safe and healthy.