UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Holds Webinar On "Personal Protective Equipment In Power Sector"

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 02:28 PM

NEPRA holds webinar on "Personal Protective Equipment in Power Sector"

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organized a webinar on "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)/ Tools & Plants (T&P)" in collaboration with K-Electric yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organized a webinar on "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)/ Tools & Plants (T&P)" in collaboration with K-Electric yesterday.

The webinar was attended by thousands of professionals, field staff and contractors from Generation, Transmission and Distribution companies including NEPRA Authority, Professionals and K-Electric Management, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The main objective of the webinar was to understand the requirements of NEPRA Power Safety Code related to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)/ Tools & Plants (T&P).

The webinar aimed at creating awareness in the power sector of Pakistan and protect workers' lives to achieve a zero incident goal. Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi in his keynote address told the participants that the Authority was actively pursuing NEPRA vision of "Power with Safety" that whoever report to duty deserves to go back to their families safe and healthy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nepra From

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

4 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

4 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

4 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

4 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

4 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.