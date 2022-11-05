UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Holds Webinar On 'Role Of Computer Emergency Response Team In 21st Century

Published November 05, 2022

NEPRA holds webinar on 'Role of Computer Emergency Response Team in 21st century

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hosted a webinar on "Role of CERT in 21st Century" at NEPRA Tower aimed at creating awareness amongst the power sector entities on establishment of Computer Emergency Response Teams.

The webinar was led and addressed by Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi, followed by Ammar Hussain Jafri, former Addl. DG (FIA), CEO, Mr. Abdul Waheed and Rahim Ali, Certified Information Security Managers from M/s Cybersecurity Experts, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The webinar was attended by a large number of Power Sector's Professionals, Trade and Business representatives and NEPRA professionals.

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi in his opening address highlighted the importance of the webinar.

He remarked that Computer Emergency Response Team is our first line of defense against cyberattacks; which can compromise our multi-billion Dollars assets.

He elaborated that the establishment of effective CERT should be a key goal for every power sector entity after 4th Industrial revolution wherein power systems are transformed from physical to cyber physical system with introduction of smart grids , AMI's and Distributed Generations.

Mr. Ammar Hussain Jafri briefed the participants about the roles and responsibilities of CERT, international CERT's and what should be the way forward for establishment of CERT in power sector licensees.

He also briefed about layers of such CERTs including layers at National level, Sectoral level and organizational level.

Mr. Abdul Waheed and Rahim Ali briefed the participants about different types of cyber incidents, objectives and technical requirements of CERTs, importance of cyber leadership and what business model should be taken in consideration when CERTs are established in an organization.

